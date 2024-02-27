Idaho Falls Zoo accepting applications for Jr. Zoo Crew

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Zoo is accepting applications for the Jr. Zoo Crew.

The crew offers a specifically designed summer educational program for teens between 14 and 17. The program also boosts resume and college applications of participants who get practice in public speaking, animal care, conservation, zoo careers and education within a zoo setting.

Participating teens will assist animal keepers in the Children’s Zoo, staff information stations located throughout the zoo, answer questions from zoo guests and assist with special events.

Applications for the Junior Zoo Crew program are now available at the Idaho Falls Zoo’s website under the "Get Involved" tab or HERE.

This season’s program will consist of three three-week sessions from June through August. Teens selected for the program will come to the Zoo three times a week during their session.

The deadline to apply to the Junior Zoo Crew is April 12 at 4:00 p.m.

For those accepted into the program, there is an education program fee of $72 for Tautphaus Park Zoological Society members and $90 for non-members. The cost covers training, materials, one uniform shirt, a name tag, recognition items and an appreciation party at the end of the season.