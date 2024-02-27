Wind blows tree onto roof of Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A large Siberian elm tree uprooted and fell onto a house's back patio and roof during Monday's windstorm. It damaged the metal siding on the patio cover.

It happened on the 100 block of 13th Street in Idaho Falls.

Those living in the home called the Idaho Falls Fire Department Tuesday to check electrical lines to ensure it wasn’t a hazard.

The residents said they are still trying to get ahold of the landlord to get the tree removed.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

"With how wet this ground was and the wind was, we were talking about it yesterday, it (the tree) looks like it kind of went slow, that it kind of pulled up a little bit, and then just the wind kind of took it slower," said Shayla Robinson, who is renting the home.

The Idaho Falls Airport saw a wind gust of 59 mph Tuesday.