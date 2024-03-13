Skip to Content
Morning fire breaks out at Idaho Falls construction building

By
today at 7:58 AM
Published 8:15 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Firefighters are searching for answers after a fire broke out in a construction warehouse in Idaho Falls. 

The Idaho Falls Fire Department got a call around 7 a.m. Wednesday of a structure fire at the Phenix Construction Warehouse on 3655 Professional Way. The reporting party said they saw flames inside the building. 

Once on the scene, crews were able to put out the fire. Idaho Falls Public Information Officer, Eric Grossarth said the crew's swift response saved the building.

"The fire was contained to the building and did not spread throughout the structure," Grossarth said. "But there is extensive smoke damage throughout the building." 

 Firefighters said no one was inside during the fire. 

The Fire Prevention and Investigation Division is currently working to determine the cause of the fire.  There is no estimate of damage.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information once it becomes available. 

Conner Nuckols

