University students spend spring break doing service

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - More than a dozen students from Washington D.C.'s Catholic University of America traveled all the way to Idaho to perform service during their spring break.

The students are renovating a home for Habitat for Humanity this week. On Wednesday, they worked on painting, texturing, and priming walls--preparing for a family that's moving in soon.

We asked the students why they chose to spend their Spring Break doing service in Idaho instead of going on the typical Florida vacation.

“Two years ago, I went to Tacoma, Washington, and it was an absolutely life changing experience. I realized that I couldn't spend my spring break any other way," Catholic University of America student William Schulz said. "I had to help people with the opportunities and privileges that I have to make other people's lives better."

“I’ve spent my last three Spring Breaks serving with Habitat [for Humanity]…and I really couldn't imagine serving my Spring Break any other way," Catholic University of America student Emma Smith said.

Smith says the university has five groups going on trips like this across the country.

The students say they were excited to come out to Idaho.

"A lot of us have never been this far west, especially to Idaho, and we just wanted to serve the local community, get to know kind of the housing crisis and struggles here and get to serve the community here versus our normal one," Smith said.

The students say they enjoy seeing the beautiful mountains, but their favorite part by far is meeting the community members, learning about their needs and doing what they can to help.