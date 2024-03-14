Condo residents facing carport collapse aftermath

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A carport collapse at an Idaho Falls condominium more than a week ago is still causing frustration for the people who live there.

The carport at the Westwood Park Village Condos fell on top of about a dozen cars causing the some serious damage.

Since Local News 8 started investigating, the carport has been fully removed, but some residents are still frustrated about how the condominium's HOA is handling the situation.

Residents told us they were not able to get into their cars until almost week after the collapse when management began to remove the collapsed structure.

However, some residents still won't be able to drive their damaged cars.

We got an anonymous e-mail from one condo occupant Thursday morning. The resident said the condo's management knew the carport was leaning badly after a vehicle hit a post but did not do anything to repair the carport or remove the heavy snow on top of it.

We have noticed other carports at the complex still have inches of snow on top of them.

We contacted the condo's management. The manager said he had no comment, but indicated he has e-mailed the condo residents and he will continue to have guidance printed and posted on the condo's mailboxes.

We also made calls to the condo HOA insurance, trying to get answers for residents needing car rentals. We were sent to voice mail and left a message. We're still waiting on a response.

Local News 8 will continue to follow this story and work to get residents help as soon as possible.