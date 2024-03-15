Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

D91 receives large musical instrument donation

Sharon Cole
Guitars and an ukulele
today at 10:28 AM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Chesbro Music Company donated 30 guitars and five ukuleles to Idaho Falls School District 91.

The guitars will be divided amongst Eagle Rock Middle School, Taylorview Middle School, Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School.

The ukuleles will be delivered to the school district’s elementary music programs.

This donation will benefit several students who want to play guitar but might not be able to provide one to be taught with.

Noah Farley

