D91 receives large musical instrument donation

This donation will benefit several students who want to play guitar but might not be able to provide one to be taught with.

The ukuleles will be delivered to the school district’s elementary music programs.

The guitars will be divided amongst Eagle Rock Middle School, Taylorview Middle School, Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Chesbro Music Company donated 30 guitars and five ukuleles to Idaho Falls School District 91.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.