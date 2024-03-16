Volunteers needed for Idaho Falls Zoo’s annual Clean Up Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In preparation for the Idaho Falls Zoo's reopening in April, zoo staff is asking for your help to tidy up the grounds during the annual Community Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 13.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the zoo invites individuals, families, schools and volunteer service groups to assist with a variety of projects, including cleaning, raking and mulching to get the zoo ready for opening day. Groups are welcome to come any time during the event and help for as long as they like; however, most of the work will likely be completed early in the day. The zoo will then open for the season on Wednesday, April 17.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own supplies, including work gloves, brooms, grass (not dirt) rakes, large shovels, and wheelbarrows, as well as wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Meet at the front gate of the zoo, where staff will provide further instructions.

All participants must submit a City of Idaho Falls Volunteer Release of Liability form. To download the form, click HERE. Please bring the completed form and provide it to zoo staff at the event. Unfortunately, anyone not providing a completed form upon arrival will be unable to participate.

Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied throughout the event by a qualified adult representative of their group such as a family member, club leader or organizational representative.