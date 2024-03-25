Still no determined cause to Reed’s Dairy fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It has been several weeks since Reeds Dairy's main production building was engulfed in flames.

This last week, we received a question from a viewer asking if in that time investigators had made any discovery about how the blaze started.

Local News 8 now has the answer to that question.

According to Reed's Dairy owner and CEO Allan Reed, even after all that time not much is known about how the fire started.

The cause is still undetermined, according to the official investigation.

Local News 8 will be taking a closer look into what this means for Reed's Dairy later Monday.