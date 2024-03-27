Museum of Idaho a finalist for National Medal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Museum of Idaho announced they have been named a finalist for the 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Services. Museum directors said the medal is the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries.

The Museum of Idaho is among 30 finalists, 15 for museums and 15 for libraries. They are the only museum in Idaho to be selected and could be the first in the state to be awarded the medal.

“This nomination is extraordinarily meaningful for us,” said Jeff Carr, MOI Executive Director. “We're an independent grassroots organization in a small metro area, and this national recognition from an esteemed source is further evidence that we're doing something right. We're excited to share this recognition with all East Idahoans and help give them yet another reason to be proud of where they live.”

The award is given to institutions that can demonstrate a significant impact in their communities. The medal is sponsored by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

IMLS is encouraging the Museum of Idaho’s visitors and community to share stories, pictures and videos on social media. They can use the hashtags #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals to get involved.

National Medal winners will be announced in late May. They will be honored during an in-person ceremony in Washington, D.C. later this summer.

To see the full list of finalists and learn more about the National Medal, visit the IMLS website.