Sandcreek student brings airsoft gun to school

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A Sandcreek Middle School student in the Bonneville School District is in trouble for bringing an airsoft gun to school Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents, the district administration said other students are the ones who reported seeing the gun.

The school administration quickly found the student, removed them from class and confiscated the gun.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office was called, and the student was taken into custody.