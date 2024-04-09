Rock saves building from getting hit by a car

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two cars crashed into each other Monday morning at North Holmes Avenue and Lomax Street.

A large rock stopped one of the cars from crashing into a building.

Dub Hepworth from Express Employment Professionals said nobody was at work when the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m.

He said the big rock near their front entrance kept the car from crashing into the building.

"If the rock wasn't there, it would probably come right through the building. The tow trucks came about, I don’t know, about 8 o’clock and picked up the cars," Hepworth said.

He said the rock kept the car from going through the outside wall and into his office.