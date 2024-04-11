Virtual auditions to sing the National Anthem at Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo now open

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The War Bonnet Round Up is looking for exceptional singers to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls each night of the rodeo from July 31 to Aug 3.

In addition to this opportunity, selected singers will be treated to a VIP experience for themselves and three guests on the evening they perform.

Singers of all ages are encouraged to participate and share their rendition of the national anthem. Interested individuals are asked to send a video of themselves singing the national anthem by Saturday, June 29, to pholm@idahofalls.gov. Singers of all ages are welcome to enter. Those selected will be notified by War Bonnet Round Up staff by Friday, July 12.

New for 2024, tickets in the covered grandstands will be reserved. The only official link to purchase tickets can be found at www.warbonnetroundup.org. Physical tickets will go on sale later at approved ticket vendors Teton Toyota, Cal Ranch and Vickers Western Stores.

On Thursday, reserved seating is $30, adult general admission is $22, and children 3 to 10 are $10. Friday and Saturday night reserved seating is $35 adult general admission is $27 and children 3 to 10 are $10. There are no children's prices in the reserved seating area. Children two and under are free, but should be held, in order to not take up a paid seat.

To bring in the rodeo spirit, the War Bonnet Round Up will also host the free Rodeo Kick-off event on July 31 with fun activities and food for the entire family. Hosted at Sandy Downs, the kick-off is the best place to enjoy time as a family, with a mini rodeo right in the arena. From 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., the kick-off will be one wild west party.