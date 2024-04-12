Idaho Takes Flight: New Museum of Idaho exhibit opens

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Takes Flight, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Idaho, opens Friday.

The exhibit is all about the pioneers who pushed flight forward in Idaho and the region. It features several local legends who helped make aviation what it is today.

Chloe Doucette, the museum's managing director, showed her favorite part of the exhibit—a wedding dress that was made out of a silk parachute. The woman who wore it was a nurse during world war two.

"She actually met her husband to be because he was injured and she was caring for him as a nurse," Doucette said. "That's the kind of thing that really excites me about learning about history is getting to see these personal stories."

Other featured items in the exhibit include original plane propellers, plane models, and plane chairs from the eighties.

Idaho Takes Flight will be open through August this year. Information on how to get tickets can be found here.