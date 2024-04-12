Visit Idaho Falls Experience and Gift Shop unveils its new revamped space

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Visitors will get a new adventure at the Visit Idaho Falls Experience and Gift Shop.

The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening on April 12th of its newly renovated space showcasing the heart and soul of Idaho Falls.

"Prior to the renovation, it was just kind of outdated and it felt kind of small. And so it has been something they talked about renovating for a while, and it just finally came that we were able to make it work," said Larrisa Hale, marketing director for the chamber.

The hope is the Visit Idaho Falls Experience becomes a must-visit destination for locals and tourists seeking to delve deeper into the city's rich history and culture.

The grand opening celebration continues next week, April 15 to April 19, with giveaways and special offers each day.

Monday: Visitors who like the Visit Idaho Falls Experience page on social media will be automatically entered into a drawing to win tickets to the renowned Museum of Idaho.

Tuesday: All customers will enjoy a special 20% discount on all clothing items, providing the perfect opportunity to snag some Idaho Falls-inspired apparel.

Wednesday: Embark on an exhilarating scavenger hunt within the Visit Idaho Falls Experience from 3-5 PM for a chance to win a $50 gift card to the shop.

Thursday: Customers who leave a positive Google review will receive an exclusive 20% discount on their purchase, encouraging feedback and engagement from the community.

Friday: Wrap up the week with a chance to win big! Customers that spend over $20 will be entered into a drawing for a rent a bike, get one free, provided by Bill’s Bikes for one hour, providing the perfect opportunity to explore downtown Idaho Falls.

"We wanted to show our appreciation to the community for their support by offering these exciting giveaways and discounts throughout the week," added Jen Emery, Retail Manager at Visit Idaho Falls Experience. "It's our way of saying thank you and inviting everyone to come and experience Idaho Falls like never before."

Visit Idaho Falls Experience and Gift Shop is located at 355 River Parkway in Idaho Falls.