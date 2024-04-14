Applications open for Idaho Falls Police Citizen’s Police Academy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department will host a Citizen’s Police Academy beginning May 8, 2024.

The Citizen’s Police Academy is a free 9-week program designed to give community members a working knowledge of the Idaho Falls Police Department, insight into being a police officer and a better understanding of crime, public safety and police activity in Idaho Falls.

This class is offered free of charge, but potential attendees are required to apply in order to be considered for a seat in the class.

Citizen’s Police Academies are hosted by law enforcement agencies around the country and vary from agency to agency. The primary goals of the IFPD Citizen’s Police Academy is to educate attendees about police and the department, and to build relationships between IFPD and the Idaho Falls community. It is also a great opportunity for anyone interested in joining the Citizen’s Watch Patrol, a long term volunteer program with the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Classes are designed to be engaging and at times hands on. The academy is expected to include an tours of the Idaho Falls Police Complex and Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center, and demonstrations in forensics/Crime Scene Investigations, firearms, TASER, Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones), K9 Officers, SWAT, the Bomb Squad, Emergency Vehicle Operations and other topics.

This free class is open to community members aged 18 or older and is a great opportunity for aspiring law enforcement officers, community members interested in joining the Citizen’s Watch Patrol, and community members who are simply interested in gaining a greater understanding of police and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The 2024 Citizen’s Police Academy will begin on Wednesday, May 8th. Classes will be held each week on Wednesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. until July 10th (with no class on July 3rd). Attendees are expected to attend all classes.

Anyone interested in participating in the Citizen’s Police Academy is invited to submit an application as soon as possible. A limited number of seats are available, and applications will close on April 24 or sooner if the class is filled prior to that date. The application and more information are available HERE.