Idaho Falls Power recognized for ongoing safety efforts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power has received prestigious recognition for improvements in workplace and employee safety.

At the Northwest Public Power Association Engineering & Operations Conference on Thursday, the association recognized Idaho Falls Power. The award specifically highlights the extra efforts the utility takes to ensure safety on the job site and at the office.

“We want everyone to get home safely at the end of the day,” Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie said. “The work that our team does for the community every day come rain, wind, or snow, is dangerous. To be a part of this safety culture evolution has been amazing. This award shows we are on the right path, but it’s a journey, not a destination when it comes to safety.”

In 2023, Idaho Falls Power employees worked more than 172,000 hours with only 18 hours of an employee being on restricted or light work duty from an injury or sprain.

“Having a wide range of our staff sit on this committee gives Idaho Falls Power a chance to receive and examine ideas from differing backgrounds. Since having this committee, we have seen an increased level of accountability in their own and their co-workers' safety,” Prairie said.