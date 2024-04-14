Snake River Animal Shelter announces new Development Director

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) announced the promotion of Sally Solis to Development Director.

Solis started with Snake River Animal Shelter as a volunteer and cat foster in 2018.

“I was looking for a meaningful way to give back to animals in need after I retired and walked into Snake River Animal Shelter and asked if they needed help. That began my journey at SRAS,” Solis said.

Solis has served in numerous roles including Bookkeeper, Office Manager, Volunteer Coordinator and Administrative Assistant since she began formally as an employee in September 2021.

“Sally knows every part of our operation,” Executive Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman said. “She is one of the hardest working individuals I’ve ever met. Sally’s love for animals is rooted in every fiber of her being. I’ve watched her nurse ill kittens back to life, transport dogs at-risk for euthanasia from hundreds of miles away, look for missing pets on the streets, and interface with every type of donor and customers at the shelter. She was the perfect person to lead the fundraising efforts as I don’t know anyone other than myself that is as passionate about what we do than Sally."

From January to April 2024, SRAS has already saved 374 lives and expects 2024 to be a record-breaking adoption year. To keep up with the demand, fundraising to ensure that SRAS has the resources needed to handle the high number of intakes will be critical and SRAS.

“Sally has been instrumental in the continued success of Snake River Animal Shelter,” SRAS Board President Karole Honas said. “She’s friendly, always willing to go the extra mile, very professional, and has done so much to make our shelter better every day she’s there."