Police release bodycam footage of hotel room shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department released body-cam footage from the EconoLodge standoff with Robert Flores.

Police were called to the EconoLodge in Idaho Falls on April 8 when Flores refused to leave. Officers entered the hotel room when the suspect fired at the officers from the bathroom. Two officers returned fire. Robert Flores was injured by gunfire in the incident and was taken to an area hospital.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said responding officers followed protocol, gave verbal commands, and attempted to open the door to the bathroom where Flores barricaded himself in.

Johnson commended the bravery of his officers.

While there was no loss of life, the situation intensely escalated as guns were involved.

"We would move heaven and earth to keep the community safe," Johnson said.

Johnson says that Idaho Falls Police have access to several resources, like a chaplain and counselors, to help with PTSD from moments like this.

