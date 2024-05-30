Museum of Idaho opening new flight and space travel exhibit

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Museum of Idaho opens its next special exhibit, Above and Beyond, on Saturday.

This new exhibit explores the science of flight on earth and space. It features the history of mankind’s achievements and concepts for the future of flight and space travel.

Rod Hansen, the museum's Director of Exhibitions, gave us a pre-opening tour of Above and Beyond and shared one of his favorite parts of the exhibit—an aircraft simulator.

Flight Simulator

“You can design your own aircraft and then get an opportunity to fly it and see how it performs,” Hansen said.

The exhibit features more simulators like navigating a drone through the heart of a hurricane, experiencing what it’s like to fly like a bird, and taking a virtual elevator ride into space.

Hansen said this exhibit has been featured in the Smithsonian, so it’ll be great for people to visit.

“Especially since [America is] contemplating making that leap to Mars in the near future.”

First floor of the exhibit

