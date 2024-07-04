WATCH LIVE: The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration Fireworks

The 31st Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration—the largest Independence Day fireworks show west of the Mississippi River—will dazzle spectators with a high-flying, ground-shaking, adrenaline-filled fireworks display.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on July 4 at Snake River Landing, Melaleuca will launch over 18,505 brilliant shells into the night sky over the banks of the Snake River in honor of America’s Founding Fathers, veterans, and service members.

This magical fireworks display has been choreographed to create magical moments, spectacular crescendos, and rare special effects. “This show rivals the pyrotechnic giants of Boston, Washington D.C, and Philadelphia, as measured by the sheer number of shells in the air,” said Heather Gobet, a fouth-generation pyrotechnician charged with firing the show.

You can watch the 2024 Fireworks show July 4th on FOX 5 beginning at 10 p.m. or watch the livestream above.