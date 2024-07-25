Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Water pipe burst at White Pine Charter School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A water pipe burst at the White Pine Charter School on Wednesday morning.

It happened in their new high school building.

School director Ron Cote said their fire suppression system, which is under construction, gave out.

At some point, there was an issue in there, and, a line or a pipe somewhere was compromised and just started flooding,” Cote said. “And it's designed to feed the fire suppression. It's a lot of water under high pressure. So, the water had nowhere to go but into the building and then out into the parking lot.”

Restoration teams spent the day cleaning up. 

Cote said the incident will not set the construction of the building back more than a day. 

