Motorcyclist hospitalized after collision where the other driver failed to yield

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Pocatello is in the hospital after colliding with another vehicle.

Just before 7 PM Wednesday, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on W. Chubbuck Road. At the same time, a 2013 Infiniti QX56 was slowing down going eastbound on Chubbuck Road, preparing to turn north.

The Idaho State Police reports the second driver, a 53-year-old woman from Chubbuck, failed to yield, and the motorcycle struck her vehicle.

The 20-year-old driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, according to ISP.

ISP is investigating the incident.