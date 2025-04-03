Skip to Content
Top Stories

Motorcyclist hospitalized after collision where the other driver failed to yield

MGN
By
today at 10:05 AM
Published 10:19 AM

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Pocatello is in the hospital after colliding with another vehicle.

Just before 7 PM Wednesday, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on W. Chubbuck Road. At the same time, a 2013 Infiniti QX56 was slowing down going eastbound on Chubbuck Road, preparing to turn north. 

The Idaho State Police reports the second driver, a 53-year-old woman from Chubbuck, failed to yield, and the motorcycle struck her vehicle.

The 20-year-old driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, according to ISP.

ISP is investigating the incident.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content