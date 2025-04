High pressure begins the descent into the area, pushing showers and clouds out of the valley. We start with colder temps with highs in the 40's to near 50 today in Pocatello. We have a northerly flow we are expecting with the high maintaining bright and clear conditioning and warming temps to the 60's and close to 70 for Salmon as we head to Sunday.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.