Luke Bryan wears Spud Kings jersey at Idaho Falls concert

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Spud Kings have made a new fan. Country music star Luke Bryan performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Mountain America Center Thursday night. He came out for his encore wearing a Spud Kings jersey and the crowd ate it up.

The team wondered on social media if the singer is now the most famous fan of junior hockey. No word if he'll be catching a game this year, though.

Bryan said he came from Georgia and the weather was quite a change for him here in Idaho.

As openers, Vincent Mason, Hunter Girl, and Alana Springsteen joined him on his 'Mind of a Country Boy' tour.