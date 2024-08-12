Idaho Falls breaks ground for new power plant

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls News Release) — City officials representing Idaho Falls Power broke ground Monday morning on the city’s latest power generation facility and clean energy research park, continuing the utility’s long history of ensuring reliable and affordable energy.

The $36 million investment in the 17.5 MW Natural Gas Peaking Plant will provide on-demand energy at times when summer and winter energy usage are at their highest. The more electricity used to heat or cool homes during peak periods leaves the utility short on generating capacity.

“This groundbreaking is more than just the beginning of a construction project,” said Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie. “One of Idaho Falls Power’s core missions is to provide reliable power at affordable rates. This peaking plant doubles the local generation capacity in the winter, meaning more stability in energy prices because we will be relying less on buying electricity from neighboring utilities.”

Idaho Falls Power currently operates five hydroelectric generation facilities on the Snake River that today produce only about a third of the city’s energy needs due to growing customer demand. Since Idaho Falls Power last constructed a hydroelectric facility in the late 1980s, the city has experienced tremendous population growth, including substantial commercial sector growth.

As Idaho Falls has invested in its own energy production, residential customers currently pay around 7 cents per kilowatt hour, which is half the national average of 14 cents per kilowatt hour.

Idaho Falls Power will be using natural gas fuel for the peaking plant not only for its lower operating cost, but also for its ability to provide low-emission energy to meet the community’s immediate needs. The plant has been designed to minimize the release of emissions resulting from natural gas by using the best available emission reduction technology. In addition, the generators will also be able to burn hydrogen, thus enabling future testing and research.

“Idaho Falls has always been a leader in meeting the area’s energy needs in innovative ways,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “The city is grateful to be home to Idaho National Laboratory, and having this extra space will provide more opportunities for research and will continue Idaho Falls’ proud tradition of being at the forefront of our world’s energy production.”

The plant will be near the intersection of East Iona Road and North Yellowstone Highway. The location was selected based on its industrial zoning, proximity to rail service, natural gas access, and the utility’s transmission and distribution system. Construction of the plant is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2025