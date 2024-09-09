Overpass repairs to close I-15 Northbound Tuesday night to Wednesday morning near Woodville

WOODVILLE, Idaho (ITD News Release)—Beginning tomorrow night at 10 p.m., the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 will be closed underneath the Woodville Overpass so crews can replace a damaged girder. A detour will be in place until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Traffic will be detoured off the interstate at Exit 108 to U.S. Highway-91 and then will return to the interstate at Exit 113.

The girder was damaged in November when a towed excavator travelling on I-15 struck the bridge. Traffic on the overpass has been limited to one lane while ITD prepared for the repair. Work will continue until the end of the month when the overpass will be fully open to two-way traffic.