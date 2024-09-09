September 14th proclaimed ‘Missing Persons Day’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Sept. 14 has been proclaimed Missing Persons Day in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper signed the proclamation Monday morning along with Bonneville County Commissioners.

Sept. 14, 2024 marks 23 years since Amber Hoopes disappeared, and will be a day to remember all missing persons in Idaho.

Amber's aunt, Audra J. Burgener, shared how significant this day of remembrance is.

"The signing is really important. I went in front of the legislature in 2005 to have them proclaim September 14th as Idaho Missing Persons Day. Idaho Missing Person Day isn't just about Amber. It's about all the hundreds of people who are missing," she said.

A short memorial will be held in front of the Bonneville County Courthouse at noon this Saturday to remember Amber and bring awareness to cases involving missing persons and their families. This event is open to the public and the proclamation will be read, recognizing those with open and active cases.

Amber Hoopes disappeared in 2001 at Classic Auto Body on Lincoln Road. Amber was staying with her grandparents next to the business. They said she had been working late inside the body shop that evening. When she didn't come back, her grandparents went to check on her and could not find her.

Family said it wasn't normal for Amber to leave without talking to someone and there was no indication she had anywhere to be.

