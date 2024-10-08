TRAFFIC ALERT: 1st Street in Ammon to close near Hitt Road beginning Wednesday

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Drivers beware. A portion of 1st Street in Ammon will be closed starting Wednesday, October 9.

Ammon officials said the closure is due to replacing the bridge over Sandcreek by Taco Time and Arctic Circle.

Drivers will need to use Lincoln, 17th, or the new John Adams Parkway extension by Romaines and the Pony Express Car Wash.

City officials said it's unknown how long the closure will be.

This is the first step in a federally funded project to widen 1st Street. The city says the project aims to handle the increasing traffic.

Dillon Barnett, assistant manager of the Arctic Circle on 1st Street and Hitt Road, said he is getting ready for the traffic jams the construction might cause.

“A lot of the time, it will be backed up from this light to the other at times. And then, same thing with Hitt mostly because of the (Lincoln Road) roundabout there and with this. It’s probably going to be pretty hectic getting in and out." Dillon Barnett, assistant manager at Arctic Circle.

Eagle Drive will be closed Wednesday, October 9, through traffic from Sunnyside Road to Brianne Avenue and the intersection of Eagle and Derrald Avenue will be closed.

Drivers will still be able to access homes and businesses but will not be able to access Hillcrest High School from Eagle Drive.

High School drivers must use Sunnyside Road.

Work is set to be completed by the end of the day Wednesday.