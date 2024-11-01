Man dies after crashing into storage containers in Ammon Walmart parking lot

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A man arrested following a car crash in the Walmart Parking lot in Ammon dies at the hospital.

Bonneville County Sheriff's office said a vehicle crashed into storage containers in the Walmart parking lot just after 11 p.m. on October 31, 2024.

The driver was in the process of huffing compressed air canisters when deputies arrived. The man was taken to the hospital to obtain a blood sample and a jail medical clearance. While at the hospital, they said the man collapsed, and ER personnel began life-saving measures but could not revive him.

Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse has requested the Tri-County Sheriff's Association to investigate because the man was under police custody when he died.

No one else was injured in the accident.