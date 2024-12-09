Bonneville County Deputies need help finding missing man

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is looking for Matthew H. Godfrey, 43, who has been missing since Friday.

The sheriff's office said Godfrey didn't return home Thursday evening, and his family is concerned because he didn't take his phone or personal belongings with him, which is unusual for him.

The Dodge pickup Matthew H. Godfrey may be driving.

Godfrey was last seen around 2 p.m. purchasing items in the drive-thru of Tobacco Connection on 17th Street in Ammon. He was driving his blue 2002 Dodge pickup with Idaho License Plate 8BFP878. They said he may have his small gray dog with him.

Godfrey is described having brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 210 pounds.

Matthew Godfrey's small gray dog.

Anyone with information or know of his whereabouts should call the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office through dispatch at 208-529-1200. You can also report anonymously online at East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org.