Greater Idaho Falls Transit to offer free rides at certain times during holidays

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (City of Idaho Falls) – Make sure your holiday celebrations end on a good note and take a ride on Greater Idaho Falls Transit On-Demand – not in the back of a police car.

This holiday season thanks to a $10,000 Idaho Transportation Department mini traffic grant, GIFT rides will be free after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and on Christmas and New Year’s Eves.

The initiative, aimed at reducing instances of impaired driving, provides a safe, convenient, and cost-free way for Idaho Falls residents to get home after a night of festivities. Whether attending a holiday party, visiting family, or celebrating at a local bar or restaurant responsibly with friends, this program ensures everyone has the opportunity to make it home safely.

“Trips on Greater Idaho Falls Transit are the smarter, safer way to end your evening,” said City of Idaho Falls Transportation Coordinator Kade Marquez. “We hope by giving people an easy way to get home after an evening of celebrations will not only save lives this holiday season but encourage a pattern of taking our service other times of the year.”

As part of this special holiday promotion, GIFT hours of operation will be extended based on demand. With reliable and friendly service, GIFT makes it easy for everyone to prioritize safety and avoid the risks of driving under the influence.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, in a given year 40% of all roadway fatalities were the result of an impaired driving crash. In 2023, impaired driving in Idaho caused 1,708 crashes and resulting in 105 fatalities.

GIFT is an on-demand service that can be scheduled from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are doing business in Idaho Falls. This service has been so successful that by the end of October 2024, GIFT has given over 220,000 rides in Idaho Falls. To accomplish this, the GIFT fleet travels over 25,000 miles a month, providing 15.25% more rides in 2024 than in 2023.

GIFT prides itself in providing a modern, clean and friendly service that gets people directly to where they need to go. Through the end of the year, GIFT is running several promotions that offer FREE rides to community events and services. For more information, visit www.greateriftransit.com or follow GIFT on social media.