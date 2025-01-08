Fun wintertime things to do at the Idaho Falls Library 

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Many of us are cooped up at home during the wintertime.

The Idaho Falls Public Library says there is always something to do at the library to keep you warm, entertained, and educated.

"You know, I've been a mom. I raised six kids. When it's wintertime, and they can't go outside and play. You get a little tired of having them fight with each other or run around the house. And it's just nice to have a good place to go and have an outing that's positive, and it's warm and not they're not going to freeze to death," said Aleisha Stout, Assistant Director of Children's Services.

"For the adults and the teens, we feel it's really important to have educational programs and things that they can learn and do that they may not get in their adult lives or in school. And for kids who are really wanting to make sure that they get those early literacy skills so they can succeed in life," said Beth Swenson, assistant director of community engagement at the Idaho Falls Public Library.

The library offers a program called Pop-in-play twice a month.

"Those are activities where we have STEM-related toys and they're all different. We rotate them so we have five different sets of toys. They go for 3 hours. It's drop-in, come in whenever you want," said Stout.

They even have some fun programs for your older kids.

"One of the things that we are doing specifically for our teenage group is on Fridays because the school has intervention days, they can come in and learn some of our cool technologies and make crafts. It's called Teen Ink and it's Fridays at 11," said Swenson.

Not everything at the library means sticking your nose in a book.

"We have Pokemon clubs on Mondays. That's a new thing that we've started. Kids can come and bring their Pokemon cards. They can play with other kids, they can learn about the cards and how to trade them. So that's kind of a fun one," said Stout.

Monday through Saturday the Idaho Falls Library has something for you and your kids to do.

