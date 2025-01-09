Sparklight Grant Boosts Idaho Falls Symphony’s Youth Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Symphony received a $3,000 grant from the Sparklight Charitable Foundation to help fund some local youth education programs.

Katie Flores, the Regional Marketing Director for Sparklight, said, "We know how much the symphony means to the Idaho Falls community and how it focuses towards our youth programs, and Sparklight is just thrilled to be part of this organization and donating towards future programs with our kiddos."

This funding will go towards the Idaho Falls Symphony's Link-up program.

Link-up is a collaboration with Carnegie Hall. It's a music education program that provides a curriculum to music educators teaching grades third through fifth.

All the kids taught under this program will have the opportunity to come together and perform a concert for the Idaho Falls Symphony.

Members of the Idaho Falls Symphony are grateful for this funding.

"The cultural arts are something that helps us to connect as community members and helps us to have a great foundation. We believe that music education is vital in all of this, so we work really hard to provide lots of opportunities through our youth symphony programs, through Link-Up, through Ambassador programs in the schools where we are really helping our community to be able to make these connections with music and with one another," said Carrie Athay, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Symphony.