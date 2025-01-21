17th Street bridge construction stirring trouble for neighboring businesses

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - If you have driven by the Grand Teton Mall or the Ammon Target the last couple of days, you may have noticed traffic is busier than usual.

17th Street near the Albertson's entrance is closed for construction.

The city of Ammon is completely replacing the bridge that goes over Sandcreek.

This road is a high-traffic area and drivers who normally take this street are forced to find an alternate route.

Only two days into the construction project, the road closer has already stirred up some trouble for nearby businesses.

The Idaho Falls Veterinary Hospital parking lot has become the center of chaos as staff had to take traffic matters into their own hands.

"We had a lot of people using our business as a U-turn spot, which makes it really congested when we have appointments coming in and people leaving with surgeries and things like that," said Becca Lichtenberg, Office Manager at the Idaho Falls Veterinary Hospital. "And so he said, okay, well, they'll come and fix it. Well, they ended up making it a one-way out and there was no way to get in. So this morning we kind of took it upon ourselves to move the cones."

The city of Ammon says the project is being paid for with funds the state uses to replace outdated and failing infrastructure throughout the state.

Right now, it is unknown how long it will take to finish.