Museum opens exhibit on pros and cons of AI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —Artificial intelligence is a hot topic nowadays. That's why the Museum of Idaho has a new exhibit on AI, displaying its uses and its dangers. Local News 8 got an early preview of the exhibit on Thursday.

When some people think about artificial intelligence, it brings to mind science fiction movies with robots rising to take over the world. While AI can be used in robotics, it’s used for so much more.

"AI is the attempt by humans to create machines that behave like humans," Relayer Group Executive Director, H P Newquist simplified.

We see AI everyday in things like Siri and Alexa, video games, and Google Maps.

Artificial intelligence can be used with motion capture.

The exhibit teaches people about the incredible uses of AI and the potential dangers of going too far with it. For example, AI can be used to process huge amounts of data to make new discoveries.

"Things like creating new drugs for medical treatment, analyzing hundreds, if not millions of chemicals, and trying to come up with new forms of treatment that would take humans months, if not years to do," Newquist said.

Artificial Intelligence can also be used to make deepfakes—pictures that look realistic, but are actually fake.

This video was created by artificial intelligence

"In my opinion, AI needs to be treated a lot like nuclear power where it has benefits," Newquist said. "But there are guardrails and regulations that keep the bad elements from being used."

There are many more facets to artificial intelligence, both good and bad. You can learn more about them by visiting the exhibit.

The exhibit will be open from February 1st to May 4th. More information can be found here.