Early morning farmhouse fire in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a farmhouse fire on the 6000 block of W 33d S in Bonneville County around 4:02 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Engine 5 arrived on the scene first and found the structure engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly began work on controlling the blaze. They were able to get the flames out by about 5:30 a.m.

No human injuries were reported. The farmhouse was used to house chickens, but Local News 8 does not know if any of them were hurt so far.

IFFD had to call in a water tender to help provide water to the engines since the property is not near any fire hydrants.

The structure is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.