Birthday Wish – Wear mismatched socks to support local family

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The family of a young man who completed his battle with heart disease last week is sharing a very special birthday request.

The family of former Thunder Ridge baseball player Tyce John is asking the community to wear mismatched socks for his birthday.

Tyce went through two open heart surgeries in his life, and according to a family friend was doing well. But in the past weeks got very sick and ended up being life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital.

But as they helped him, the paramedics laughed with him because they noticed he was wearing mismatched socks.

According to a family friend, Barbra Summerhill, Tyce's heart just could not recover.

Tyce passed away, on February 1, 2025, six days before his 19th birthday.

In honor of Tyce this weekend, the John family is asking that people show their support by putting on a pair of mismatched socks and sharing a photo to the 'Life in Idaho Falls' Facebook to honor him.

