Sweeten your day with Reed’s Dairy’s “Stuff Your Stanley” event – March 12th

Reed's Dairy
Published 2:44 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A local dairy is inviting people to enjoy a sweet treat next week. Reed’s Dairy is hosting its Second Annual “Stuff Your Stanley” event at all Reed’s Dairy locations Wednesday, March 12th.

This event will take place one day only, and customers can bring in a clean, empty, wide-mouthed Stanley or similar mug (30-40oz works best), and Reed’s Dairy will stuff it with four scoops of their locally made ice cream.

“We know how people love their oversized insulated mugs, so why not fill them up with our ice cream?” said Alan Reed, President of Reed’s Dairy.

Seth Ratliff

