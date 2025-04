Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

There, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the 900 block of 13th Street.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.