Carrie Scheid resigns from College of Eastern Idaho Board of Trustees

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (News Release) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Board of Trustees announced the resignation of Trustee Carrie Scheid at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 27. Her resignation is effective June 1, 2025.

Chairman Park Price noted that Trustee Scheid has served CEI faithfully throughout her eight years of service. “In many ways, Carrie was the driving force behind what CEI has become today. She was critical to the campaign to establish Eastern Idaho Technical College (EITC) as a community college, and her experience with capital campaigns was vital in making Future Tech a reality. The Trustees are eternally grateful for her dedication and friendship throughout her service to CEI.”

In her letter of resignation, Carrie advised the Board: “I am facing serious health issues which require 100% of my attention. I have served as a trustee since EITC was transformed into College of Eastern Idaho, a full-service community college, in 2017. It has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life.”

President Lori Barber recounted that Scheid brought a deep background in higher education, nonprofit leadership, and community development to the Board. Her longtime service as Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council and leadership roles on numerous local boards and committees made her a dedicated advocate for education, the arts, and civic engagement across eastern Idaho.

The Board will select a new Trustee during its next regular meeting on June 24, 2025. The appointee will be sworn in during that meeting and will serve until the next trustee election, scheduled for November 2026.