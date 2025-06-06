Art & Ale: Enjoy a beer at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is inviting the public to enjoy Idaho Beer Week in with craft beer, live music, and an exhibit. The event is on Friday, June 6th, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The theme of the exhibit is "gathering". According to Amy Thompson, the event itself is emblematic of it's theme, as locals gather to take part in the celebration.

Tickets cost $20, or $15 if you are a TAM member. You must be 21 or older to get a ticket.

Tickets get you free entry into the evening's raffle.

The beer will be provided by a few breweries, including:

Roosters Brewing

Snake River Brewing

Idaho Brewing

New Belgium

The live music will be provided by local band Wild Potatoes.