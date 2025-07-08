Local restaurant combats mental health with love, compassion and soup

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI)—June was Men's Mental Health Month, and during that month, Local News 8 saw several reports of men taking their own lives.



Suicide is a sensitive subject and often goes unspoken about.

A local restaurant helps combat this issue with love, compassion, and soup.

Bryan Lloyd was the founder of A Street Soup in Idaho Falls. He passed away four years ago in June.

His staff, known as the 'A Street Soup Mafia,' is opening up about their owner's passing.

They hope to spread awareness on this topic by sharing his memory, his passion, and the signs they wish they had noticed.

"Brian is an extremely generous person," said Ashlie Birkinbine-Orchard.

"Great chef, just wonderful, man. Great father," said Courtney Hall.

"We were best friends," said Andrew Wilson, co-owner of A Street Soup.

"One of the best people I've ever met," said Hall.

A life full of promise and passion.

"Brian is our original owner. He opened this restaurant. Cooking for people is a way to show love," said Birkinbine-Orchard. "So every chance he could, whether it was just through our soup lunches or creating a five-course meal, I just believe that's really how he showed how he cared about people."

His associates said it's a life that ended too soon.

"I miss him terribly. He was such a great person. He had so much to give the world. I just wish we could have done more for," said Hall.

"I wish I had been there more. I wish over a whole onslaught of if what ifs and what could have been. But they haunt me every day if I let them," said Wilson.

"I wish I had known. I understood it was depression is real. Mental illness is something very real. I wish I would have known how deep it really was," said Hall.

Wishes that will never come true, but bring light to a dark subject, to bring hope to others.

"There's a bunch of societal expectations. Often, pressure men to never show weakness. Acknowledge vulnerability. It is a sign of strength. It takes a lot of courage to ask for help. Remember that you're not alone. Many men experience depression. Connecting with others is key to recovery. Do not isolate. Depression is not a character flaw. Talking through grief, incorporating lifestyle changes in therapy can be life-saving," said Wilson.

If you are struggling with mental health or have lost someone to mental health, A Street Soup encourages you to come in and talk with any member of their staff.

They are familiar with the feeling of loss and want people to know that they are not alone.

A Street Soup's co-owner, Andrew Wilson, wrote a letter to all men struggling with depression. You can read the letter below.





Bryan Lloyd leaves behind three children. One is in college, and two are getting ready for college. Every month, the restaurant sends a portion of its profits to help pay for their tuition.