US semiconductor manufacturing: Idaho National Lab spearheads US push for tech dominance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has been tapped for a crucial role: it will now serve as the chief digital officer for a new national initiative called SMART USA (Semiconductor Manufacturing and Advanced Research with Twins USA Institute). This significant project, launching in 2025 and funded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology's CHIPS for America program, aims to bring computer chip (semiconductor) manufacturing back into the United States.

The overarching goal is to create a digital backbone in the Mountain West Region, ensuring the nation has a strong supply of these essential computer components and maintains a competitive edge in the global tech industry.

Why INL Was Chosen

INL's selection for this vital role wasn't by chance. As Chris Ritter, INL's Division Director of Scientific Computing and AI, explained, "INL was selected for its vast expertise in digital twinning, high-performance computing, digital engineering, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing."

The Power of Digital Twins

A key aspect of INL's role will be to use digital twin technology to develop a perfect virtual copy of their design. A digital twin is essentially a high-tech way to monitor and improve a design through constantly updated real-time information to test ideas, predict problems, and make better decisions without actually touching the real thing.

INL computer scientists are pros at using this technology, even creating a digital twin of the AGN-201 nuclear reactor in partnership with Idaho State University. Ultimately, using digital twins aims to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with designing and manufacturing semiconductors (computer chips).

Building a Skilled Semiconductor Workforce

Beyond its technological contributions, INL will also lead efforts to cultivate a skilled workforce for the semiconductor industry in the Rocky Mountain region. Through the Rocky Mountain region’s Digital Innovation Semiconductor Centers, INL will collaborate with regional Universities, National Labs, and Mountain West-based semiconductor companies.

This broad collaboration aims to build a highly-skilled semiconductor workforce across the region, ensuring that the Mountain West remains at the forefront of technological innovation and benefits from the growing opportunities in the industry, according to the INL.

Todd Younkin, executive director for the SMART USA Institute and president and CEO of Semiconductor Research Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Collaborating with Chris Ritter and the team at INL opens up incredible opportunities for innovation and advancement in our field." He emphasized that "INL's pioneering work in digital twins, which integrate physical assets with computational capabilities, is set to revolutionize semiconductor manufacturing.”

INL's leadership in this initiative is pivotal for strengthening domestic manufacturing competitiveness, ultimately bolstering U.S. economic and national security interests, according to the release.

