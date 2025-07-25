Riverwalk Art Festival begins Saturday in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - People are celebrating creativity and artistic excellence this weekend.

Preparations are underway right now at the Eagle Rock Art Guild’s annual Riverwalk Art Festival.

There will be a variety of items on display, including paintings, sculptures, mixed media, and photography.

This art show only comes once a year, and vendors say it’s important to support local artists.

"Today with supply chains and tariffs and all that stuff being what they are, it's even more important to support local artists because I have what you can give for a gift tomorrow as opposed to having to order it, you know, and wait a couple of weeks," said Lisa Horton, art vendor.

The art show kicks off on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will continue on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.