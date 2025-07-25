Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Riverwalk Art Festival begins Saturday in Idaho Falls

By
July 25, 2025 9:57 PM
Published 10:00 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - People are celebrating creativity and artistic excellence this weekend.

Preparations are underway right now at the Eagle Rock Art Guild’s annual Riverwalk Art Festival.

There will be a variety of items on display, including paintings, sculptures, mixed media, and photography.

This art show only comes once a year, and vendors say it’s important to support local artists. 

"Today with supply chains and tariffs and all that stuff being what they are, it's even more important to support local artists because I have what you can give for a gift tomorrow as opposed to having to order it, you know, and wait a couple of weeks," said Lisa Horton, art vendor.

The art show kicks off on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will continue on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. 

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content