NEW 9/11 MONUMENT REVELED IN AMMON

Ammon, Idaho (KIFI) — On September 11, 2025, the Bonneville County Fire Department, in collaboration with Heroes Defense, unveiled a poignant 9/11 memorial in Ammon, Idaho. The centerpiece of the tribute is a piece of steel from the World Trade Center, positioned between two towers, symbolizing the unity and resilience that emerged in the wake of the tragic events 24 years ago. During the dedication ceremony, Mayor Sean Coletti reflected on the significance of the day, stating, "Remember the spirit of September 12th. We all helped each other a little bit more. We all loved a little more, and we need to do that again."

The memorial, secured through the persistent efforts of Heroes Defense and the fire department, represents one of the last remnants of World Trade Center steel distributed to communities. A representative from Heroes Defense explained, "We went back and talked with some friends of ours, and they had stopped sending out the steel. There was no more steel to be distributed, but we were able to work with them to get a piece of steel cut from one of the small remnants that was left." Now enshrined in Ammon, this steel stands as a powerful symbol of sacrifice and resilience, inspiring the community to carry forward the values of unity and compassion.