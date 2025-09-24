Traffic barriers created on Anderson Street near railroad tracks

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —Construction crews have added new concrete barriers around the railroad crossing on Anderson Street.

This creates a left-turn lane for businesses and access to Wadsworth Drive. But it also means cars won't be able to turn around when a train is crossing. It also blocks left turns into some businesses, which is a concern for businesses like Idaho Steel.

“We can't pull out over here to go. There's a lot of people that pull out to go this way right here. But now they can't do that over there. And then I have a lot of trucks that need to come in,” said Amy Worrell, logistics coordinator for Idaho Steel. “I know Pacific's got a lot of trucks need to come in. a lot of them. If they're coming from this way, there's hardly any way that they can safely get into that far entrance because of that barrier. A lot of them, they've got 48ft, 53ft trailers, and I'm just waiting to watch for one of them to at least the trailer axles hop over that curb just to get in,”

This isn't the only project happening on Anderson right now. The Idaho Department of Transportation is upgrading the traffic signal on Anderson and Holmes Avenue.