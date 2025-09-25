Rumor of gun near Skyline High traced to Emotion Bowl prank; No real threat found

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Skyline High School and two neighboring schools were closed on Thursday following a rumor that circulated during a school event the previous night, suggesting a person with a gun had been seen in a vehicle near the school. The Idaho Falls Police Department responded swiftly after the report was made to the School Resource Officer and school administrators near the end of the event.

Out of an abundance of caution, Skyline High School, Eagle Rock Middle School, and Ethel Boyes Elementary were closed while officers investigated the report.

According to IFPD, the rumor originated from a student who saw a vehicle in the parking lot of a church on Westhill Avenue. The student reported seeing multiple individuals inside the car putting on ski masks, and believed one of them may have had a gun. Investigators later obtained video footage showing the vehicle leaving the church and entering Skyline’s property.

Further investigation revealed that a group of Idaho Falls High School students had come to Skyline as part of an Emotion Bowl week prank. The prank involved using Orbeez guns, a toy that shoots small water-based gel beads, on the Skyline rock. School administrators and the SRO intervened and told the students to leave.

The sighting of the masked individuals in the car, combined with the prank, quickly spread among students at the event. As the rumor circulated, details became exaggerated, leading to heightened concern.

Police now believe no real firearm was involved. The individuals seen at the church are believed to be the same students involved in the prank, and the timeline of events supports this conclusion.

District 91 officials emphasized the importance of safe and respectful participation in school traditions. All schools will resume normal operations tomorrow. Elementary schools will follow their regular schedule, while middle and high schools will operate on the intervention schedule. All planned activities, including the Emotion Bowl, will proceed as scheduled.

Superintendent LaOrange expressed gratitude for the swift response and cooperation of the Idaho Falls Police Department.