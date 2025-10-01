Candidates for mayor in Idaho Falls answer questions on local issues

As election season intensifies for local offices in Idaho Falls, candidates for mayor gathered at a public forum hosted by Stand Up for Idaho to share their visions for the city's future.

Lisa Burtenshaw, Christian Ashcraft, and Jeffrey Aldridge fielded questions from residents, focusing on the challenges of rapid growth, housing affordability, infrastructure strain, and the need for better communication between city hall and the public.

Idaho Falls is experiencing significant growth, which brings both opportunities and challenges.

Candidate Lisa Burtenshaw, acknowledged the inevitability of this growth, stating, "There's no way that we're going to be able to stop the growth. It's coming, and we have some great reasons why we're growing, but we have been discovered." The candidates recognized that with growth comes rising housing costs, traffic congestion, and strained infrastructure.

Christian Ashcraft emphasized the city's role in managing development, saying, "This isn't something that is happening to us. We're not victims of this. The city is complicit in the way that things are being developed now."

He advocated for responsible city planning while maintaining a commitment to free market principles, ensuring businesses act responsibly under government oversight.

Residents expressed concerns about rising taxes and the need for better engagement with City Hall. Jeffrey Aldridge highlighted the importance of addressing these "growing pains," including housing affordability and infrastructure challenges.

Ashcraft stressed the need for the city to improve its relationship with the public, noting, "The biggest crisis that we face in Idaho Falls isn't necessarily growth. It's the relationship that the city has with the public."

The full forum is available for viewing on Stand Up for Idaho's Rumble page. The organization will also host a similar forum next week for candidates vying for an open seat on the Idaho Falls city council, offering residents another opportunity to hear directly from those seeking to lead.

With the election approaching, Idaho Falls voters will decide which candidate's vision best aligns with the city's needs as it navigates growth and builds stronger connections with its residents.