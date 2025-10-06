Skip to Content
Idaho Falls man killed in accident on US 26 involving a cow

today at 12:20 PM
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls man was killed Monday morning in an accident involving a cow and two vehicles.

Idaho State Police said the accident happened at approximately 6:55 a.m. on US 26 at mile marker 265.

ISP said the Idaho Falls man was driving east in a 2010 Volkswagen CC when it struck a cow that was on the roadway. Due to thick fog and darkness in the area, a Ram Pickup, driven by a 19-year-old Idaho Falls man, hit the Volkswagen from behind.

The driver of the Volkswagen passed away at the scene and the driver of the pickup was not injured.

The road was blocked for nearly 4 hours as they investigated.

ISP continues to investigate the crash.

