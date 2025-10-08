Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Having trouble calling City of Idaho Falls? Their phone system is down right now

By
today at 10:28 AM
Published 10:45 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Phone lines are down for the City of Idaho Falls on Wednesday morning. According to the city's Facebook post, crews are working to restore phone service.

In the meantime, they say you can reach departments by email.

The phone line issues does not affect emergency lines, such as 911 or the non-emergency line at (208) 529-1200.

It's unknown how long the phone line will be down for the city departments.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content