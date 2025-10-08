Having trouble calling City of Idaho Falls? Their phone system is down right now

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Phone lines are down for the City of Idaho Falls on Wednesday morning. According to the city's Facebook post, crews are working to restore phone service.

In the meantime, they say you can reach departments by email.

The phone line issues does not affect emergency lines, such as 911 or the non-emergency line at (208) 529-1200.

It's unknown how long the phone line will be down for the city departments.